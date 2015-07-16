Microsoft Edge is massively faster than Google Chrome

Microsoft Edge looks to be packing the performance against rivals Chrome and Safari, with Redmond revealing speeds up to 112 per cent faster than Google Chrome.

Using WebKit Sunspider, Apple’s JavaScript benchmark for iOS, Mac and Windows versions of Safari, Microsoft Edge performed 112 per cent faster. On other benchmarks, the results are a little less impressive, with Google Octane showing 11 per cent faster speed for Microsoft Edge and Apple JetStream showing 37 per cent faster speed.

WebKit Sunspider is one of the most commonly used benchmarks for web browser performance, even though it seems to widely differ depending on the benchmark.

Microsoft Edge uses an EdgeHTML engine for rendering, instead of the popular WebKit. Even though this may come back to bite Microsoft like it did with Internet Explorer, EdgeHTML is currently a more efficient rendering engine for web content.

The problem with going against the open source option is keeping ahead. Google Chrome and Safari both use WebKit, and other providers like Adobe, Amazon and KDE provide updates, bug fixes and new features on the engine.

In the future, when WebKit adds new features that Google Chrome and Safari adopt, Microsoft will be stuck on its own rendering engine with no helpers to build for them. This might work out well, but it all depends how much Microsoft invests in optimisation and new elements.

Google Chrome is the dominant web browser after Internet Explorer, both on desktop and mobile. We expect similar results for Mozilla Firefox against Microsoft Edge, although the company did not reveal any benchmarks for those two browsers.

Microsoft Edge will be available in the Windows 10 update, coming 29 July. Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 users will be able to pick up the new operating system for free.