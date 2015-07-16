Microsoft sends Windows 10 for manufacturing as launch date nears

Following the growing buzz that has surrounded the scheduled Windows 10 launch on 29 July, Microsoft has started to release the upcoming operating system to manufacturing.

Reports suggest that build 10240 will be used as the final release-to-manufacturing copy of the OS, which PC makers will load onto their new machines.

This final copy will also be the version that existing Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 systems will automatically download as the new OS is released at the end of the month.

The build 10240 has not been made available to worldwide beta-testers - called Windows Insiders - but Microsoft is expected to release an early version for a stress-test of the upgrade process. Afterwhich, the company has promised to deliver the "first final" version to Windows Insiders, who have helped the company to finesse the operating system - on the day of the launch. However, certainty of the said stress-test and delivery to the group hasn't been confirmed to-date.

It is said that Microsoft discontinued distribution of beta builds last week as the company began the build-up to the final copy of the OS.

Microsoft is also rumoured to have branded each copy of Windows 10 sent to different hardware manufacturers to discourage leaks and to know from which manufacturer the leak has occurred - if it happens - so it can take action accordingly.

Image source: Shutterstock/Anton Watman