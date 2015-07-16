56 per cent of UK citizens believe the government is spying on them

Trust in politics is at an “all time low” with 56 per cent of UK citizens believing that their government is spying on them. That’s according to new research from secure server provider Artmotion, which questioned more than 2200 people on their levels of trust in politics following the recent NSA and GCHQ privacy scandals.

According to the findings of this research, concerns over government snooping are highest amongst young voters, with 62 per cent of 18-24 year olds believing that the UK government is spying on their activities.

Despite the furore around the NSA’s involvement in mass surveillance, trust in politicians is even lower in the UK than it is in the US. According to additional research from Artmotion only 52 per cent of US citizens believe that their government is spying on them – 4 per cent less than within the UK.

Commenting on these findings, Mateo Meier, CEO of Artmotion said: “With the exception of a few European nations such as Luxembourg and Switzerland, personal privacy is increasingly seen as an outdated or even quaint notion that cannot survive in the modern world. This simply isn’t true. As David Cameron’s recent comments on banning encryption have shown, much of this rhetoric comes down to a simple lack of technological understanding within the political space. Thankfully, while this lack of understanding may be undermining the electorate’s trust in politics, for those businesses and individuals that do wish to protect their data, many international data centres still provide secure options such as dedicated servers and encrypted server disks.”