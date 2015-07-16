Uber's in a jam, faces huge fine and state-wide ban

An administrative judge in the state of California recommended that Uber gets fined $7.3 million (£4.68m) and have its operations suspended for misbehaving, so to speak.

According to LA Times, The California Public Utilities Commission has slapped the ride-sharing company with a fine and ordered its suspension in the state, after it failed to comply with the agency's reporting requirements.

When Uber was legalised in California back in 2013, it happened under a couple of conditions: one of those was to submit detailed reports to make sure drivers accept passengers regardless of their conditions or locations.

Uber turned in incomplete data for 2014 and has been refusing to show CPUC the information it requires for the past few months. “They had a year to comply with these regulations, and didn't do it,” CPUC spokeswoman Constance Gordon said, LA Times reports.

Chief administrative law judge Karen V. Clopton of the California Public Utilities Commission said that her proposed ban would remain in effect until Uber “complies fully with the outstanding requirements.”

The missing figures include the number of passengers who requested vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs or animals and the number of times those requests were granted. Uber also failed to submit a list of ride requests based on ZIP codes and how many of those were fulfilled, as well as info on drivers who committed violations.

"Uber has already provided substantial amounts of data to the California Public Utilities Commission, information we have provided elsewhere with no complaints," said Uber spokesperson Eva Behrend, adding that "going further risks compromising the privacy of individual riders as well as driver-partners."