More reasons to shop: Apple Pay comes to Morrisons

Morrisons, one of the four largest supermarket chains in the UK has now announced that they have started supporting Apple Pay as a means of payment. As of now, the customers will be able to use the contactless payment service at all of their stores, M locals and petrol stations as well.

Apple Pay has come a long way since its launch back in the US. It is now supported by over 250,000 stores and 8 financial institutions in the country. Below is the list of the financial institutions and card issuers that support Apple Pay:

American Express

Visa

Mastercard

First Direct

HSBC

Nationwide

NatWest

Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander

Ulster Bank

With this huge launch, we are likely to see Apple Pay support expand to a number of different financial institutions throughout the country in the next couple of months, with Halifax, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA, and TSB all of which are ready to roll out the support next.

As of now, Apple Pay is supported wherever contactless payments are supported (that includes the list above and others). But, if you want a list of all the vendors that support the contactless mobile payment solution, you can check that out on the Apple Pay UK page.