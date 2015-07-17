Amazon confirms Prime Day will be back next year

Even though customers in the United States and the United Kingdom both spoke out on the “garage sale” quality of the Prime Day sale, Amazon appears to be on cloud nine with the performance of the sale - announcing it is going annual.

Prime Day was suppose to be a one-off event for the 20th anniversary of Amazon, but there was always a lingering possibility that the e-commerce giant would continue this trend every year, as a way to celebrate Amazon’s birthday.

“Going into this, we weren’t sure whether Prime Day would be a one-time thing or if it would become an annual event,” said Amazon Prime vice president Greg Greeley. “After yesterday’s results, we’ll definitely be doing this again.”

Amazon apparently managed to win hundreds of thousands of new Prime customers worldwide, alongside 398 items per second sold. Amazon claims sales were 18 per cent higher on Prime Day than Black Friday, although we find that hard to believe.

The amount of junk on sale at Prime Day was noticeable. Amazon even confirmed only 10 per cent of its most popular products were on sale during Prime Day, meaning customers were purchasing a whole load of things in the heat of the moment, instead of thinking whether the product is worth it.

That is what happens on all sales unfortunately.

Amazon has not revealed price metrics to compare to Black Friday. It seems very hard to believe that as many customers on Prime Day - who need a Prime account to get involved - could surpass the entire storefront on Black Friday.