Forbiden Technologies launches eva to disrupt social network scene

Forbidden Technologies is hoping to bring its expertise in online video to consumers with its new social networking app eva.

What sets eva apart from other current social media platforms is the fact that it is based around video as opposed to text. Forbidden Technologies has collaborated with the consulting agency wae to bring their concept to life in just 30 days.

Eva launched on 14 July and it is currently available on Apple's App store for those running iOS 8 or higher. The app is free and gives users the ability to record and share video with other eva users as well as via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. Eva is socially driven and it includes the ability to create hastags, like, comment, and set up a stream to follow other users.

Forbidden Technologies is widely known for its cloud based video production platform Forscene and has utilised its technology to make eva entirely cloud based. This allows users to create videos free from the constraints of their device's storage.

While Forbidden Technologies delivered the technology necessary to power eva, wae helped to transform the app into something beautiful, simple, and addictive. Wae offered Forbidden Technologies the means to thoroughly test its app on the streets with real consumers before releasing it to the public. Although it was just released this week, eva has already built up a fanbase in the tens of thousands that includes social stars and rising athletes.

Eva's initial launch was based primarily in the U.K. and other parts of Europe. The app will be available in more countries in the coming weeks and Forbidden Technologies has already offered consumers a glimpse of future updates which will include a trim feature and a filter containing 36,000 different options.