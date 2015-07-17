Google helps Adobe patch Flash

By now, everyone knows just in how much trouble Adobe is with its Flash Player, including Google who decided to lend a helping hand to the stressed company.

A team of Google’s security experts has helped Adobe place some anti-hacker defences to the player, and has now described these measures in greater detail.

Many, many Flash exploits work by using bugs in Adobe's software to increase the length value of an array without reallocating it, effectively extending it to occupy a nearby object's memory, The Register writes in a report.

By reading and writing unsigned integer elements in the additional space, the attacker can access and alter memory in objects he or she is not allowed to normally touch.

These arrays sit in heap memory close to each other, so it becomes easy to manipulate the contents of other heap objects. Exploiting this to gain code execution is left as an exercise to the hacker.

So Google and Adobe have come up with three defences: