LG G4 discount saw Amazon reduce price of the phone to practically nothing

Fancy buying an LG G4 for just a penny? Well, Amazon Prime Day, which happened mid-week and offered a huge range of discounts, saw the handset being reduced to the price of just one coin – albeit a cent, as this happened over in America.

As you can imagine, word quickly got around social networks, and some Reddit users boasted of buying multiple handsets for just a few cents.

In the UK, the phone sells for around £440, although it's about $600 over in the States.

Buyers then all prayed that Amazon would honour the mistakenly priced phones – but predictably, this didn't happen.

As the Express reports, Amazon sent an email to customers informing them: "We're writing to let you know that, due to an error in our pricing systems, we unfortunately could not honour your order."

"Consequently, your order has been cancelled."

Again, hardly a surprising development. It’s not the first time a ridiculous mistake has been made on pricing, and it won’t be the last – but when the error is this extreme, it’s hardly likely to be honoured. You’d think Amazon would be able to sort its systems so this kind of thing didn’t happen any more…

The G4 is a tasty Android handset, although if you do want a cheaper version of the phone, then look towards the LG G4c, which is priced at not much more than £200 currently on Amazon.

However, it's not nearly as premium as the flagship LG device. The G4c has a 5in display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, driven by a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU which is backed up by 1GB of RAM, and an eight megapixel camera.