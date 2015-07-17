Marshall has a smartphone and it's all about that bass

For those unaware of what Marshall is – it's one of the world's best guitar amplifiers maker. That is a fact at least for the author of this article who has, in his lifetime, tried at least 30 different amplifiers.

The lovable guitar amp maker has surprised the entire world yesterday, when it unveiled its first Android smartphone and you guessed it right – this one is all about music.

Named London, Marshall's smartphone is said to be designed specifically for music lovers. Some of the unique features of this strange phone include twin stereo jacks, allowing two people to plug in and listen to music, dual speakers which should provide us with quality audio if we have no headphones around, as well as the scroll wheel which gives you quick access to volume control with tactile precision.

It also has a dedicated music button, called the M-Button. “Thanks to this ingenious bit of engineering, you can control your music on top of whatever else you happen to have on your screen,” Marshall says.

Marshall claims to provide the best in class audio quality with the Wolfson WM8281 Audio Hub processor embedded inside the London. The company will also give you customised headphones from its own stock.

Even if you’re not a huge music fan, this phone will work just fine. Its hardware is similar to most popular mid-range phones.

It features Android Lollipop, has a 4.7 inch display with a resolution of 720 pixels, a Snapdragon 410 processor, a 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a 2,500 mAh battery.