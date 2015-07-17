No-one wants the De Blasio mode on their Uber app

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFOQ6ID6lvk

Back in March, it was noted that the Uber cars were outnumbering the amount of yellow cabs on the NYC streets. But things will start to change if Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposal to limit the amount of licenses given out to ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft.

This obviously isn’t something that Uber likes, and because of that, they have added a fake feature on their app named the “de Blasio mode.” When this feature is activated, it strips out all the available rides pops up a message that says “No Cars Available.”

When you click the pop-up, it shows this message: “This is what Uber will look like in NYC if Mayor de Blasio’s Uber cap bill passes.”

And it’s not just the fake feature on the Uber app. The ride sharing company is also buying commercial spots on local TV to appeal to people’s emotions.

Things are escalating pretty fast because the City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal next week. And without a doubt, Mayor de Blasio will attempt to convince the people to vote in favour of the bill to improve the city’s traffic flow.

This isn’t the first time Uber and the NYC authorities have faced off each other.

The ride-sharing company served a restraining order when it was just starting out in the city. And earlier this year, five of six Uber hubs in the NYC were suspended. The suspension was lifted when Uber surrendered its travel data to the Taxi & Limousine Commission.