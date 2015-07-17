Sony launches PlayStation Now streaming platform in UK

Sony has finally launched its video game streaming platform, PlayStation Now, in the United Kingdom, after a year in Canada and the United States. It is available with all of the titles currently available in other regions, after a few months private beta in the UK.

PS3 owners will be able to use PlayStation Now to play PS3, PS4, PS Vita and other titles from the PlayStation family on the console. Sony intends to have a near full library on the service by 2016, although right now the selection is limited to:

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

The Last of Us

God of War: Ascension

Bioshock Infinite

Final Fantasy XIII

Tomb Raider Underworld

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Dead Space 3

Mirror’s Edge.

While most of these are quite good games, PlayStation Now sorely lacks PS1 and PS2 titles. These are the nostalgic titles gamers fell in love with, and we suspect having them available on the streaming service would improve the amount of subscribers.

The limitations, including having PlayStation Now on the PS3 instead of the PS4, are stopping Sony from pursuing some of these updates. We expect once it is available on the new console, consumers will take more interest.

Users are able to rent individual games for £2.99 to £7.99, with dates between a day and a month. Sony has been criticised for this business model, with customers wanting a subscription model that allows users to stream any title from the library.