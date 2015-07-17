Wanted – SEO expert! Apply at Google…

Google is hiring an SEO expert, can you believe? Yes indeed, a job advert has popped up wanting someone who knows their way around search engine optimisation to work at Mountain View (hopefully, there are already a few folks there who know their way round a search engine – one in particular springs to mind).

Search Engine Land spotted the advert, for the position which is entitled "Program Manager, Search Engine Optimisation".

The job blurb states: “As a Program Manager for Technical SEO, you will work with cross-functional teams across Marketing, Sales, Product Development, Engineering and more to help drive organic traffic and business growth. You will take part in website development and optimization, help shape blog and social strategy, improve website code hygiene and define web architecture for international websites.

“The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is driving the next wave of cloud computing. From lightning fast IaaS to innovate container technology to massive data analysis, GCP is pushing the envelope.

“As the Cloud SEO program manager, you will be a member of both the Google Cloud Platform Marketing team and the Cloud Web Development team responsible for optimizing the customer journey through search. You will work on projects that require broad cross-functional coordination coupled with a deep knowledge of the cloud computing space.”

So what’s this all about, really? A cynic would argue that Google needs to keep up appearances in terms of SEO, reinforcing the fact that it definitely plays by the rules itself, and doesn’t bend them…