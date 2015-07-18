Do staff perks keep employees loyal?

It's a question that CEO's and managers around the world will be thinking: How can I keep my employees loyal?

In the modern working world, staff loyalty is almost a thing of the past. Whereas employees used to stay at the same company for most, if not all, of their careers, jumping from one job to another in quick succession has become the norm.

To investigate the impact of staff perks on employee loyalty, Towergate Insurance has created an infographic which contains some interesting statistics.

For example, 40 per cent of employees think that compensation is the benefit that would increase engagement and loyalty the most, followed by better benefits (36 per cent), career advancement opportunities (34 per cent) and training or education (31 per cent).

51 per cent of respondents identify flexible schedules as something that would make them want to stay at their job and 39 per cent of working adults have actually left a job or considered leaving because it wasn't flexible enough.

In terms of perks, 20 per cent of UK employees want a pension, 19 per cent want an increase in basic salary and 11 per cent want financial benefits during long-term injury or illness.

The study also identifies some of the more unusual perks on offer at various companies around the world, such as Microsoft's on-site shopping centre exclusively for staff, Google's free haircuts and Airbnb's themed 'Formal Fridays.'

The full infographic can be found below.

Image source: Shutterstock/Franck Boston