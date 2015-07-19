AOMEI Backupper 2.8 review

Hardly a day goes by that I don’t write at least one news story regarding some hackers breaking into some company’s computer systems, often causing millions of dollars in damages.

Sometimes the hackers steal valuable data, and sometimes they simply destroy whatever they find along their way. Businesses have responded by throwing money at security companies, hoping they can come up with quality solutions on how to keep these malicious people out and keep their data safe.

But having set up an antivirus, or a firewall, doesn’t guarantee the safety of your computer. Other safety measures must be taken, and backing up is one of the essentials.

My attention was recently drawn towards AOMEI’s Backupper version 2.8, a pretty self-explanatory program whose only purpose is to backup either your entire computer, or fragments of data. I’ve decided to test its features and capabilities, and see how it ranks in the world of backup software.

In short – I’d say this is a pretty decent program that gets the job done without much hassle, all topped off by a simple interface and no small talk. It has both a free version and a premium one, and can back up your system, disk, partitions or files. So, is it any good?

First Impressions

What I really liked about this software right of the bat is that there’s no small talk. There’s no huge introduction, tutorials, configurations or setting up. Once you install it, you’ll be greeted by a program with a large button in an empty frame – Create New Backup.

On the left hand side of the program there’s a vertical menu, and once you get into the backup procedure, you’ll see that the menu items are actually steps you need to take to restore your files, from beginning to end. First there’s Home, followed by the Backup, then Restore, Clone and Utilities.

Once you press the Backup button, you get to choose what to back up. AOMEI Backupper offers four types of backup: System Backup, Disk Backup, Partition Backup and File Backup.

Two-step Process

The process has two steps, picking your system and picking the disc where the backup file will be stored. I was surprised to see that it took less than half an hour for the program to back up a system of more than 80 GB. That’s pretty fast!

Once I got the backup image, the program offers the Check Image feature, which tests the file’s integrity. After that, it was time to restore.

Restoring

Restoring the system backup is where I really had all my fingers crossed. I had no other computer anywhere nearby, and if this recovery had failed, I wouldn’t have a machine to write this review on. Fortunately, as you can see, the recovery was successful. It did take some time to get the job done, but it worked flawlessly.

In the end, opening the Utilities menu gives you features usually associated with backup software, such as Check Image, Create bootable media for the creation of bootable rescue CDs and DVDs, Explore Image (allows mounting an image to a virtual partition for browsing) and the Boot Tool which loads the micro-system on a network. The program also offers the ability to split large files into multiple smaller ones, as well as the usual disk cloning.

Conclusion

When it comes to backup software, I’d place reliability as the single most important feature. The software needs to be stable, needs to create backups without error and be able to restore them without crashing or errors. It needs to give the user multiple backup choices, and on top of it all, be intuitive, user-friendly and simple.

However, none of these things are essential to the program’s operations. The things it was designed to do it does really well, and I would gladly recommend it to anyone looking for a good, free backup solution.

You can also upgrade to the Pro version, which costs $49.99 (approximately £32), and offers lifetime free upgrades. The pro version offers additional features such as faster speed for backup and restore, or higher priority with the tech support.