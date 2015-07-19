OPSWAT adds support for Linux to their Multi Anti-Malware Scanner Metascan

OPSWAT, provider of solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure, today announced the next generation of Metascan, that can be deployed on Linux. Metascan is a multi scanning solution for ISVs, IT admins and malware researchers that detects and prevents known and unknown threats. Metascan for Linux offers improved security and scalability, as well as enhanced usability and a new user interface.

Metascan for Linux supports many different 64-bit Linux distributions, including Debian, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS and Ubuntu. Through its enhanced scalability, Metascan for Linux provides load balancing for high-volume scanning and can be used in high-availability deployments. Another important enhancement is the flexibility of the scan workflows, allowing different scan options by file type and source to offer increased security and threat prevention.

“After trying the Metascan for Linux technology preview, I have to say I love it,” commented Yun-Fong Loh, Senior Engineering Manager at Edgewater Networks, a current Metascan customer. “We have been using Metascan to catch threats on files coming into our organisation, and we are looking forward to being able to run it on our Linux systems for better security and stability.”

“We are excited about the Metascan for Linux release,” said Szilard Stange, Director of Product Management at OPSWAT. “Our customers can now benefit from our powerful multi-scanning solution in Linux environments as well as Windows environments, along with a number of significant product enhancements.”

“We are continually expanding and improving our multi scanning product Metascan,” said Benny Czarny, CEO at OPSWAT. “With this next generation of Metascan we are significantly expanding the market reach for Metascan. The enhanced scalability and security of Metascan for Linux will appeal to large enterprises and those with high security requirements.”

Metascan for Linux highlights:

Support for multiple Linux distributions

Enhanced scalability with load balancing

New and improved user interface

More scan workflow options; define policies by file type and source

Improved product and engine update process

Easy migration from existing Metascan deployments on Windows

