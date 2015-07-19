You can now pre-order Windows 10 USB flash drives on Amazon

Microsoft is set to launch Windows 10 on July 29, and if you’re running Windows 7, or later, you can already reserve your free upgrade through the Get Windows 10 app in the system tray. If you don’t have a valid Windows 7 or 8.x license (you’re running XP, for example), or you want to install Windows 10 on a new system, you’ll need to buy a copy of the OS.

The good news is Windows 10 Home and Pro are now available to pre-order on USB flash drives direct from Amazon.

Home will set you back $119.99, while Pro is $199.99. Amazon, to its credit, does make it clear that a free Windows 10 upgrade is available for Windows 7 and 8.1 customers, so hopefully that will stop people from buying the OS unnecessarily.

While you can pre-order the Windows 10 flash drives today, you won’t get the products in time for launch day. In fact, you’ll have to wait over a fortnight beyond that as they won’t be made available until August 16.

You can pre-order Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from Amazon now.