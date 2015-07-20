And the winner of the $20,000 Big Data VR challenge is – LumaPie

The Big Data VR Challenge by the Unreal Engine creator Epic Games and the research charity the Wellcome Trust have now announced their winner.

The contest was launched earlier this year and the participants, aka the game developers, had to come up with a better way to present vast amounts of data and analytics through both, the Unreal Engine and virtual reality.

LumaPie, a joint effort by the creative studio Masters of Pie and 3D software consultancy Lumacode was the winning team, took home the $20,000 prize money.

The Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney says, “We thank all of the developers and researchers who dedicated their time and expertise to this competition. This combination of hard science with the type of 3D development normally seen in the video game world will hopefully inspire new ways for virtualisation of data to evolve as VR becomes a part of our everyday life.”

Lian Dodgeon, Wellcome Trust’s creative partnerships manager adds, “LumaPie has delivered an interactive simulation with tangible outputs that can be applied and adapted to other studies as well. The results of this challenge are what we were hoping for and so much more.”

The project created by the team was based on ALSPAC’s Children of the 90s data. It presented a VR visualisation of “the environment and genetic factors that have shaped the development of the lives of more than 14,000 residents in the city of Bristol.”