Apple planning to drop 16GB model for iPhone 6S

When Apple announced the new storage sizes for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, a lot of customers were bummed that the 32GB option had been removed in favour of the 16GB option. It essentially forced anyone who used a fair share of apps to buy the 64GB model.

Thankfully, Apple might be planning to change this with the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. According to MIC Gadget, Apple will make the 32GB model the standard, with 64GB and 128GB for those that want to use all of the storage of music, movie and photo files.

Speaking to sources inside Foxconn, the 16GB sticker does not exist. It has been replaced with 32, 64 and 128GB stickers, which will be slapped on the models before getting shipped to Apple stores all around the world.

The news is contradictory to what Apple vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said a few months earlier. The VP claimed that due to cloud storage and music streaming, 16GB wasn’t that bad of an option for the iPhone.

That doesn’t mean Apple isn’t thinking of new ways to settle the differences. Perhaps we will see the 16GB model on the iPhone 6C, while the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus changes to 32GB minimum. Apple could add a price increase to the 6S and 6S Plus to compensate for the removal of the 16GB model.

The S model is normally where Apple experiments on the inside, while the iPhone 7 is likely to see major changes on the design and hardware. We expect an increase in performance and perhaps an increase in display resolution for the iPhone 6S may be the two big changes this year.

Source: MIC Gadget