Lack of WiFi means Apple Music will not come to iPod Nano or Shuffle

Apple recently updated the iPod range, but it looks like the iPod Shuffle and Nano will remain as outdated as they were in 2012, save for a few small colour updates.

When asked if the new iPod Shuffle and Nano - costing £40 and £129 respectively - Apple confirmed that Apple Music wouldn’t be available on those devices. The reason given is both the Shuffle and Nano lack WiFi capabilities to authenticate a subscription, meaning users would be able to store a ton of music while synced to a computer and then go offline forever.

Even though this may be solved through setting a timer on how long the user can stay offline, it seems Apple is not going to risk a potential screw up. That makes the Shuffle and Nano even duller than expected when Apple announced the updates.

Considering WiFi chips cost less than £4 per unit, it is surprising that Apple has not added them onto the Shuffle and Nano. The ability to stream music should be one of the big selling points for the iPod; to not have that seems like a major oversight.

The iPod sales have been dropping down for years now, but the new refresh shows Apple is at least curious to see how the music player fares in 2015. Sadly, what we have now is a glorified iPhone without 4G LTE or texts and calls, which is not that appealing for anyone that wants to message friends, play online games and listen to new music outside of their home WiFi.

Considering the state of the iPad, with nine months sales decline, Apple is starting to become an iPhone-only company. This small portfolio is worrying, especially when the Apple Watch doesn’t seem to be commanding much respect from developers or winning too consumers.

The iPod could have been a way for consumers to enjoy the benefits of Apple Music without having to spend over £500 to listen to music outside of the house, but Apple hasn’t even afforded the iPod Nano or Shuffle that luxury.