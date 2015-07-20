Apple might be planning a cheaper faux gold Apple Watch Sport model

The Apple Watch Edition is the most luxury smartwatch in the range, costing between £8,000 and £13,500, but Apple is planning to a launch a much cheaper golden model in the near future.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims a faux gold Apple Watch Sport model, costing between £299 and £339, could be on the way. This would use the same anodised aluminium as used on the other Watch Sport models.

Knowing Apple’s primary colour pattern, we expect a space grey colour might also be available. That would fit with the silver option already available for Watch Sport customers.

The Apple Watch Sport is what most customers are buying at the moment, with 60 per cent of all smartwatch customers choosing the cheaper model. Around 38 per cent are picking up the Watch, and two per cent choosing the Watch Edition.

There is a lot of chatter leading up to the third fiscal quarter report on Apple Watch sales. Apple plans to add these in the Other category, instead of having its own sales figures. This may be due to a lack of solid sales after the 24 hour mark.

The Apple Watch stormed into the market with two million sales in the first week, but reports claim that has dropped to under 20,000 per week. The seven million sales hype may have died after the first two weeks of sales, when consumers found out the major problems of the Apple Watch.

Apple has plenty of ideas surrounding the hardware on the Apple Watch, including ceramic, platinum, titanium and other alluring materials for the smartwatch. Straps are another potential area for development, considering over 10 per cent of consumers buy two or more straps.