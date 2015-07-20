Arsenal vs Chelsea will be available in Ultra HD

I wrote a piece recently on the UK getting its first ultra HD channel, and now we know exactly when the channel will start broadcasting and what its first program will be.

According to PPPFocus.com, BT Sports Ultra HD will let you to watch Jose Mourinho embarass Arsene Wenger in great TV quality, as its first program will be the FA Community Shield game between Chelsea and Arsenal.

The game is set to take place on 2 August at Wembley Stadium.

The rollout of live UHD content will be relatively slow, with only a further two Premier League games and the Silverstone MotoGP being shown on BT Sport Ultra HD during August.

There will also be Aviva Premiership rugby and FA Cup action hitting the Ultra HD channel too.

The Ultra HD service is restricted for now to those on BT Infinity 2 or better where the speed estimate is 44 Mbps and faster, which will restrict those who can order the service.

You’ll also need a new set-top box that’s capable of receiving 4K broadcasts. It also comes with a voucher for up to £500 off an LG 4K UHD TV.

The price for the service was also revealed a few days back. As Recombu wrote in a report, the service will cost £15/month, plus a one-time charge of £44 for the installation of the set-top box.

Richard Halton, CEO of YouView commented: “We are immensely proud of the partnership with BT to deliver the first Ultra HD set top box in the UK”.