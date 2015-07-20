Daily deal: Save £75 on a Garmin Vivoactive GPS smartwatch

I don't know about the rest of you, but I'm struggling to find any reasons to be cheerful on this grey and miserable Monday morning.

One thing that could do the trick is our daily deal, which today features a Garmin Vivoactive GPS smartwatch, on offer for just £125.00, saving you £74.99 (37 per cent).

The Garmin Vivoactive GPS smartwatch is built to enhance your active lifestyle, with the ultra-thin, lightweight device coming with built-in running, cycling, golf, swimming and activity tracking apps that follow your progress.

The running feature tracks your pace, time and distance. For golfing, you can download golf course maps from over 38,000 courses worldwide, measure shot distance and support individual scorecards as well as know yardage to layups and doglegs. The cycling feature allows you to measure time, distance and speed. With the swimming feature, you can track distance, pace and stroke rate.

Furthermore, the activity tracker counts your steps, calories burned and distance throughout the day and the move bar alert motivates you to move when you've been sitting too long.

But it's not all about exercise as the Garmin Vivoactive also pairs with your smartphone to alert you to incoming calls, emails and texts, plus notifications from social media and other mobile apps.

