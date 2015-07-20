Galaxy S6 officially secure enough to be used by government workers

If you're a government employee in the UK, looking for a device secure enough for you to use, you can go for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and the S6 Edge.

The Communications and Electronics Security Group (CESG) has said that the duo of handsets meet the compliance standards for its Commercial Product Assurance requirements.

This has made the two devices the first two smartphones to get such approval in the country.

Samsung can credit its onboard software Knox for this, as the firm said it allows employees to securely connect to work files and email "with just a few taps.

Graham Long, vice president of Samsung's Enterprise Business Team, said: "Mobile security and data confidentiality is of paramount importance to Samsung, and we are delighted that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have been recognised as the most secure devices for use by the UK government.

"CESG's acknowledgment of Samsung Knox is testament to the high standard of security offered by the Samsung Android platform, and once again reinforces our leading position in area, helping to provide secure mobile technology to government organisations and businesses throughout the UK."

This information could help Samsung boost its market share in the government sector, but in the smartphone business in general.

Security has become the number one priorty around the world, especially after the Snowden revelations.

Apple currently dominates the business world, with 72 per cent share in the first quarter of this year. It owes most of its popularity to the newest iPhone 6.