iPhone 6S chassis leak shows the phone will be tougher

The iPhone 6S is likely to be manufactured with a more durable chassis, according to the latest from the mobile grapevine.

Durability has been a bugbear for many iPhone users in the past, with no shortage of reports of phones being dropped and shattered, or indeed in the case of the latest models, being bent in people's pockets (the so-called bendgate saga – although the initial controversy died down when it was proved other metal phones could also be subject to similar levels of warping).

At any rate, it seems Apple wants to toughen up its incoming smartphones for this year, and Future Supplier (via the Irish Examiner) has allegedly got hold of an iPhone 6S outer case.

The chassis looks pretty similar to the existing iPhone, but is reportedly a fair bit stronger feeling, which can only be good news. So if this is true, Apple won't cop any flak on the toughness front – although there will inevitably be some sort of "gate" scandal, as there is with every iPhone release.

Apple is expecting this year's iPhones to sell very briskly indeed, with a major new feature on board – namely Force Touch, which allows for different strength presses to register different interface functions on the touchscreen.

Cupertino is apparently planning an initial production run of around 90 million units, compared to 70 to 80 million units with the iPhone 6 models – and the latter sold very well indeed, of course…

Image credit: Future Supplier