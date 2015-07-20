Samsung unveils new Galaxy Tab S2 tablets

Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled new tablets on Monday, and these will give the Apple iPad Air 2 a run for its money.

The Galaxy Tab S2 range of flagship tablets are just 5.6mm thick, which means they’re thinner than iPad Air 2, Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet, and Dell Venue 8 7000. The previous record was tied between the Apple, Sony and Dell models at 6.1mm.

The South Korean company said these new tablets will be available from August, but it failed to state a price.

When it comes to other features, the new tablets will come fitted in a metal frame, and will be shipped with integrated fingerprint scanners. Compared to last year's Galaxy Tab S 10.5 and 8.4, the new tablets are smaller in screen size, with one sporting a 9.7-inch display and the other featuring an 8-inch screen, Samsung Tomorrow wrote in a report.

While the former weighs 389gram, the latter weighs 265gram, which makes them both the lightest in their respective categories.

Both variants have Super AMOLED displays at 2048x1536p resolutions, both run on Android Lollipop 5.0, and have a 64-bit octa-core Samsung Exynos 7420 processor.

Both devices will also have 3GB of RAM, an 8MP back and 2.1MP front camera.

Commenting on the launch, JK Shin, CEO and president of IT & mobile division at Samsung Electronics, said, "The Galaxy Tab S2 is not only our thinnest and lightest tablet of its size ever, it also gives users quick, easy access to a wealth of superior viewing and productivity features."