Shenmue 3 surpasses funding goal by £2.7 million, most funded video game on Kickstarter

Yu Suzuki’s final game in the Shenmue trilogy is a success, managing to hit a new record for video games on Kickstarter. Shenmue 3 managed to reach $6.3 million (£4.05 million) from Kickstarter, beating the previous record from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

In the Games category, the Ouya Android console and Exploding Kittens card game are the only projects to surpass Shenmue 3 in total backing.

Shenmue 3 reached its goal in under eight hours, managing to make $2 million (£1.2 million) off the back of Sony’s E3 press event and a massive amount of media coverage. It was one of the highlights of Sony’s E3 event, considering Shenmue fans have been waiting for over a decade for a successor.

During the Kickstarter, questions were raised as to Suzuki’s partnership with Sony. He confirmed later in the project that Sony would be funding the project alongside the Kickstarter, to make sure the game was a success.

Sony has not disclosed how much it intends to fund Shenmue 3. It may have pushed Suzuki to make it a PS4 and PC exclusive, removing the Xbox One option.

In 2001, after the launch of Shenmue 2, Suzuki took a break from game development that would turn out to be a semi-retirement. In 2013, he started poking around to work on Shenmue 3, acquiring the rights for the game from SEGA.

It will launch in late 2017, so there is still quite a bit of time between the Kickstarter ending and the game launch.