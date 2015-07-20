Tata Communications partners up with Salesforce for CRM wizardry

Tata Communications has announced a partnership with Salesforce to allow customers to connect to the latter's cloud-based CRM solutions.

Specifically, Tata's IZO Private platform will plug businesses into Salesforce's Customer Success Platform, making for what Tata describes as a one-stop-shop for end-to-end management, and delivering swift provisioning and productivity improvements, all while placing a premium on security and data protection through private network connections.

IZO is a global platform that's an enterprise WAN and cloud enablement solution which makes it simple for any company to build its own cloud solution the way it wants, whether that's a hybrid, public or private cloud. Tailoring the solution precisely is the name of the game…

The IZO platform has tendrils snaking around the world, extending across over 30 countries with more than 20 network providers, and in excess of 50 data centres across the globe.

Julie Woods-Moss, CMO and CEO of NextGen Business at Tata Communications, commented: “Tata Communications’ partnership with Salesforce represents another milestone around our IZO™ cloud enablement platform. Our recent, independent research confirms that organisations are experiencing benefits they didn’t expect from cloud services and realizing competitive advantages from cloud deployments.

“We are committed to creating a global ecosystem that harnesses our extensive global network and enables global organisations to meet the needs of their businesses and drive customer success by adopting the cloud confidently and securely.”