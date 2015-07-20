Why More Businesses are Turning to SIP Trunking

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking continues to see strong growth, primarily due to numerous business advantages including lower communication costs, increase flexibility, collaboration services and more. The 2015 SIP Trunking report by review website Software Advice verifies this, with updated statistics about adoption and growth, which have surpassed previous expectations, and shows a high level of satisfaction among users.

SIP Trunking makes it possible to move communications from phone lines to an Internet connection, connecting VoIP and traditional phone lines together. This allows people to make and receive calls between Internet-based and cellular or landline devices without having to switch devices, which improves productivity and convenience.

While it’s natural that such a useful thing would grow in use, the rate of growth has exceeded expectations, with an adoption rate among IT decision makers at a solid 69 per cent according to Software Advice, rather than the previously predicted 58 per cent. Additionally, 53 per cent of the respondents in the Software Advice report were able to fully consolidate their phone systems, broadband Internet connections and SIP trunks into a single provider.

So what has contributed to this impressive growth rate? For starters, more and more IT decision makers are beginning to see all the advantages of SIP Trunking. As mentioned, the improved ease of communication makes for improved productivity, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The lowered communication costs are also a driving force for adoption, and have contributed to the growth outpacing projections. However, the motivations can vary between companies and IT decision makers.

Two of the primary motivations we've seen for organisations to adopt SIP Trunking -- also reflected in the Software Advice report - are security and quality of support. Other reasons include prices (pricing models, domestic and international rates, etc.), scalability, geographic rates, vendor consolidation and local number availability. Organisations have also found advantages in effectively prioritising voice traffic and cutting costs with a user-based pricing model.

Suffice to say, there’s a plethora of good reasons to switch to SIP Trunking, and many businesses are taking the plunge. An estimated 73 per cent of respondents to Software Advice’s survey said they’re very or extremely satisfied with the audio call quality, in addition to those who have said they’re merely “satisfied.” In case you’re wondering how many people said they were dissatisfied: one. Not 1 per cent – one respondent.

SIP Trunking’s accelerated growth is a sign of its effectiveness. Users continue to learn its value and benefits, and more and more IT departments are making the transition, which makes VoIP and landline/cellular calls easier to connect. Of course, as adoption increases, the technology will continue to improve as well, so some day soon that one dissatisfied respondent will feel pretty good about SIP Trunking.

Pejman Roshan is the Vice President of Product Management at ShoreTel