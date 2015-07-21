BT launches UHD bundle for £15 a month

Sports fans in the UK will soon get to enjoy their favourite program in ultra high-definition resolution, as BT launches its first entertainment bundle of the sorts.

The company has launched a new premium entertainment package that will include the BT TV Ultra HD set-top box and Europe's first live 4K sports channel for £15 a month.

The 4K sports channel means users will get to watch sports in picture quality which is four times sharper than Full HD. The first game to be offered in this package is the FA Community Shield game between Arsenal and Chelsea.

The game is set to take place on August 2 on Wembley.

The new Ultra HD channel will also show European football from the Champions League and Europa League, which the company now has exclusive UK broadcast rights for, plus other live events including the Barclays Premier League, Aviva Premiership Rugby and Moto GP.

According to a report by Broadband Choices, the Entertainment Ultra HD package includes the full BT Sport Pack, including BT Sport Ultra HD, 47 premium channels, up to 80 free-to-air channels and catch-up services like BBC iPlayer and All 4. New customers will also get a 1TB Ultra HD set top box and a voucher for up to £500 off an LG ultra HD TV.

BT TV and BT Sport Managing Director, Delia Bushell said: "The best way to watch BT Sport is with BT TV. BT Sport Ultra HD is the next step in high definition TV and provides a truly cinematic viewing experience and is available only on BT TV."