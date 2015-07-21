e-Spirit launches Corporate Content Cloud initiative

e-Spirit UK Ltd., a leading supplier of content management solutions, today unveiled the Corporate Content Cloud initiative to help organisations achieve true digital transformation by using content more effectively and consistently to improve the customer experience across all touch points and throughout the entire customer journey. Components of the initiative include on-site planning sessions, the content engine and technical support for building a Corporate Content Cloud along with integration resources and future proof integration technologies.

“Digital transformation represents a critical step that companies must take to meet customer expectations now and in the future,” said Oliver Jaeger, vice president global marketing & communications for e-Spirit. “The trouble is that according to research firms like Capgemini and Altimeter, very few enterprises have made much progress toward digital transformation. Our Corporate Content Cloud initiative addresses one of the most significant challenges organisations face when it comes to digital transformation: how to consistently deliver the right content at the right time through the right channel to the right people.”

According to Gartner, a digital commerce site can now average more than 15 integration points across ERP, order management, Web content management, digital marketing, payment processing, logistics and warehousing, analytics, and other systems. This complexity makes it virtually impossible for team members to reach across systems to find the content they need. The Corporate Content Cloud, on the other hand, allows organisations to connect all of their people, systems, and applications to the centralised, real-time data, assets and information necessary to publish content with total accuracy and relevancy across all channels and devices, resulting in a seamless customer experience.

Drive revenue and growth

The Corporate Content Cloud, enabled by the FirstSpirit content management system (CMS), allows organisations to implement targeted omni-channel digital customer engagement programs that attract, engage, and retain loyal brand advocates who drive revenue and growth.

Key elements of the Corporate Content Cloud include:

Best-of-breed integration – An open and extensible CMS allows easy integration of systems and Web applications, preserves investments and embraces innovation. Very often, digital transformation efforts fail due to the high cost of “rip and replace” of existing systems. In contrast, the best-of-breed approach of the Corporate Content Cloud initiative allows a less disruptive adoption curve and keeps solutions in sync with business needs.

Globalisation and multi-brand management – Any digital transformation effort must think broadly. This requires a CMS capable of supporting multiple international websites and brands on a large scale with extensive support for native languages, integration with translation platforms and extensive content reuse capabilities across brands.

Personalisation – With the advent of Big Data, companies know more about customers than ever. The challenge has been putting those insights into action. An important part of the Corporate Content Cloud is blending personalised content delivery with low resource utilisation, high performance and stability.

Global user experience – Digital transformation is ultimately about people. Such a transformation is not only about the customers who experience it on the front end, but also the developers, editors and integrators in the back end who are responsible for creating a holistic customer experience. This requires intuitive tools for the entire team along the digital value chain.

Enterprise ready – At the core of the Corporate Content Cloud is an enterprise-ready content engine that is private, secure and able to automate and scale the delivery of accurate and relevant content across all channels and devices. The FirstSpirit CMS meets these requirements and has been proven enterprise-ready in hundreds of large-scale deployments.

“Digital transformation efforts typically run into problems because organisations don’t have the right technical foundation and processes in place,” Jaeger added. “The implementation of a Corporate Content Cloud sooner rather than later will pay huge dividends when seen as part of larger efforts to modernise and significantly enhance customer and employee engagement, ultimately resulting in a significantly higher ROI.”

