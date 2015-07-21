IP EXPO Europe 2015 adds Cloud heavyweights to speaker line-up

Tech giants Microsoft and Google are set to tackle cloud computing technology at the upcoming IP EXPO Europe.

Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich and Google's EMEA Cloud Platform Barak Regev are set to join the speaker line-up of the keynote session, titled "The Future of the Cloud," where they will be joined by other major players in the field, such as SAP's Chief Technologist Mark Darbyshire, F-Secure's Mikko Hypponen, and Silent Circle Founder Phil Zimmerman.

Russinovich is considered to be one of Microsoft’s most important software engineers and a widely recognized expert in distributed systems and Regev is a renowned cloud evangelist and a key reason behind Google’s incredible cloud growth.

"Russinovich and Regev are considered two of the most important Cloud heavyweights in Europe and EMEA," said IP EXPO Europe Director of Strategy Bradley Maule-Finch. "As Cloud technologies continue to develop and become the norm for many businesses, learning from the experts is more important than ever. We look forward to hearing what both these Cloud pioneers will have to say."

The said keynote panel session will take place on 7 October at the IP EXPO Europe keynote theatre.

In addition to cloud, the event will also over all aspects of next-generation IT requirements, including cyber security, data centre, DevOps, data analytics, and unified communication.

