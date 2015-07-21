iTunes, Apple Music experiencing service disruptions

Apple’s Internet radio service Beats 1 scored another exclusive deal earlier this week: the nominations for the Video Music Awards would be announced exclusively on the radio show.

Hours before going on air to announce the nominations, Apple Music and iTunes were hit with major service disruptions. Hundreds of thousands of listeners in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have been knocked offline.

Apple Music has stabilized, with Apple fixing the issues on the radio service.

On Apple’s System Status page, the App Store, Apple TV, iBooks Store, iTunes in the Cloud, iTunes Match, iTunes Store, iTunes U, Mac App Store, Radio and Volume Purchase Program are all still experiencing some issues, although the issues aren’t happening for everyone.

The issues started 2:45 PM (BST) and have been ongoing for two hours. Apple has not confirmed whether they have found the root of the problem or when it intends to get all of these services back online.

It would not be the first time an exclusive deal was hit with major traffic. Apple has not been the best at keeping its servers running at the busiest times.

We will continue to look into the problems and see if we can dig anything up. Apple’s most recent comment said:

“Users are experiencing a problem with the services listed above. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.”