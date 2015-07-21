Six promising technologies that could change the health industry

New technologies are being developed every day to make the process of delivering medications, helping people regain mobility and diagnosing diseases more efficient.

Some of these innovations are already being tested in hospitals around the country, while others are still in a development phase. The next 10 to 20 years of healthcare technology is bound to see a significant emphasis placed on using new technologies to enhance our lives and improve our health.

Below are just some of the key health innovations around at the moment.

Smart Pills

Philips Research has created a pill that doctors can now program to deliver medication to people who have digestive disorders like Crohn's disease, colon cancer, and colitis.

These pills are more effective than normal ones because they can target specific locations within the body to treat infections and other diseases.

Biomedical Sensor Technology

Medication adherence is a big deal for patients who have organ transplants, infectious diseases, psychiatric conditions, diabetes, and other disorders.

Proteus Biomedical has developed technology that incorporates a small chip to ensure that medication is being taken properly and on time. This sensor has the potential to be instrumental in the health of patients all over the world.

Contact lenses that have intelligent microchips can now work to diagnose glaucoma in patients earlier than ever before.

These contact lenses can help detect the presence of glaucoma more reliably, and make it possible to improve treatment outcomes for people who are in the earliest stages.

Artificial Retinas

The U.S. Department of Energy has an Artificial Retina Project, which is a collaboration of many major national laboratories, and is tasked with developing artificial retinas.

It's still in the early stages of development, but researchers have made progress in sending communications between the retina and brain. The possibilities for artificial eyes are just on the horizon.

Artificial Pancreas

The possibility of getting a new pancreas is fast becoming more of a reality than ever before.

Researches at Massachusetts General Hospital have completed initial work on an artificial pancreas designed to help people with diabetes function better and it is in developmental stages as well.

HIV Testing

Labs are becoming smaller every day, and a team of UCSD researchers has created a lab that fits on a small chip for testing purposes and the chip can make it easier to tell if a person has HIV.

Patient outreach technology solutions like SolutionReach are also available for clinics and businesses that can help coordinate appointments and develop automated patient surveys to record new client experiences and make time management easier for small startups.

As technology increases, the ability for people to live healthier lives will also improve. Many technologies that used to be in the realm of science fiction are becoming every day realities as laboratories develop new sciences.

We will continue to improve in the future and there will be a greater need for systems that can help coordinate patients and doctors for the best possible health outcomes.