Twitter removes custom wallpapers from users' profile pages, will we see banner ads next?

Twitter has removed all preset backgrounds and customised wallpapers from profile pages and timelines, and replaced them with a solid white background.

As with any change ever made on any social network, people are not happy about it, and some have called the change “blinding white”.

Previously, users were able to change the background image on their profile, which also showed up as their wallpaper elsewhere on Twitter's website.

"We’re removing background images from the home and notifications timelines on web for all users," a Twitter spokesperson told The Telegraph.

"Now, background images are only available where logged-in users will see them publicly (Tweet pages, list pages and collections pages). You can find help centre content about customising your design and where it’s visible on Twitter here."

Of course, people weren’t happy with the change, and soon the hashtag #blindingwhite was born.

“@twitter This #BlindingWhite background mess is making the site far less pleasant to use; at least give us a darker option? Gah!” says one Twitter user.

“Oi @twitter bring back my custom background![ Can't keep staring at #blindingwhite”, says another.

There are also people who failed to notice any difference: “I have not noticed any difference in this #blindingwhite furore. But then again I use Tweetdeck. Because it's better,” one user says.

It is possible to restore your background by going to 'Settings', choosing 'Design', and re-uploading your background image, but some people have reported that logging off and on again causes it to disappear.

Speculations have started emerging on why Twitter decided to do this, including thoughts that the company is getting ready to start serving ads.