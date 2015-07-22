Amazon Home Services expand to 15 new metropolitan areas

Amazon Home Services launched earlier this year on Amazon which offered professional services that range from plumbing to car repairs. In short, they offer almost every kind of professional handyman services that one might need. There is even an option to hire a goat grazer to graze your land. Seriously.

With the increasing demand for the services, the online retailer is now expanding their services across the US to now include 15 new metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

With this expansion, customers can now shop for services that are pre-packaged, like changing a faucet for instance, or they can put up requests for custom jobs. Amazon says that they want to make sure that “buying a service is as easy as buying a product.”

The retailer giant is not alone in this though. They have a competition, and they're no small time act either, Amazon is going up against the search giant – Google.

The search giant confirmed earlier this month that they had 20 employees from Homejoy, a startup that offered on-demand house cleaning services with different outlets. Google is now gearing up to enter the market and take its share too.

Both giants will be competing with the likes of TaskRabbit, which is a personal assistant service for almost everything with an ambition to become the “Uber of everything.”

But, if you are searching for a plumber or an electrician through Google, then it would make sense to hire them through the search engine giant itself. All in all, it definitely looks like there will be a lot of competition to replace your faucet.