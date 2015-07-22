Dronecode wants to teach drone flyers some manners

The sad fact about the human race is that we need an “awareness day”, warning us not to be iditots about pretty much everything we do today.

The drone business is no different, which is why today we have Dronecode, or "Drone Safety Awareness Day”, created by the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Its goal is to “better educate pilots”, and features a streamlined version of its existing UAV rules: keep your drone within sight and less than 400 feet high, stay away from aircraft and airports, and use common sense to keep others safe.

If you are asking yourself “Do we really need this Dronecode?” the question is, unfortunately, “Yes, we most certainly do”.

The CAA has recorded six incidents between May 2014 and March 2015 only, where drones have almost collided with an aircraft. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Tim Johnson, CAA Director of Policy said, “We want to embrace and enable the innovation that arises from the development of drone technology, but we must ensure that this is done safely, with all airspace users in mind. It is imperative that people observe the rules when operating a drone. Drone users must understand that when taking to the skies they are entering one of the busiest areas of airspace in the world - a complex system that brings together all manner of aircraft including passenger aeroplanes, military jets, helicopters, gliders, light aircraft and now drones. When doing so, they must be aware of the rules and regulations for flying drones that are designed to keep all air users safe.”