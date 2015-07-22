Hollwood hits rock bottom, an emoji movie is on the way

Just when you thought Hollywood hit rock bottom with the Facebook movie, the movie industry surprises us once again.

According to a report by Deadline, there is actually going to be a movie about emoji. Yes, a full-length movie. To make things even worse, there was a studio auction for the rights to the feature-length film, for which Sony forked over a seven-figure sum. It beat the likes of Warner Bros and Paramount to the movie.

According to Deadline, Michelle Raimo Kouyate is producing and the project will be co-written by Eric Siegel and Anthony Leondis, with the latter directing the feature.

Leondis is director of Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters, and he most recently completed the DreamWorks Animation feature B.O.O.: Bureau Of Otherworldly Operations.

In case you were wondering what emoji were in the first place, they’re the cute little icons you text your significant other using your iPhone. Emoji are the ideograms or smileys used in Japanese electronic messages and Web pages, the use of which is spreading outside Japan.

Originally meaning pictograph, the word emoji literally means "picture" (e) + "character" (moji).

The characters are used much like ASCII emoticons or kaomoji, but a wider range is provided, and the icons are standardised and built into the handsets.

Although originally only available in Japan, some emoji character sets have been incorporated into Unicode, allowing them to be used elsewhere as well.

This comes as Sony this Friday rolls out Pixels, the Chris Columbus-directed animated/live action mix that stars Adam Sandler and some of the most popular videogame characters come to life, including Pac Man.