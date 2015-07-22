Here's how you can check your computer for Hacking Team malware

When Hacking Team was hacked, a massive cache of data was leaked, including the source code for government-strength surveillance tools. Hacking Team warned that the code could have fallen into terrorist hands, but then backtracked slightly to say that any code that had been obtained was incomplete and out of date.

We already know that the company managed to sneak malicious apps into Google Play, and you might be concerned that some of its malware has made its way onto your computer. To help put minds at rest -- hopefully -- Rook Software has released a tool to seek out Hacking Tool malware.

Called Milano, the software is available to download free of charge from the Rook Software website. The company says that its detection utility "contains hashes for 40 Windows executable and library files [which] have been analysed by Rook Security, and have been deemed to have the highest likelihood of malicious use".

As noted by Slashdot, this is something that is only of use to Windows users. To help Mac owners, Facebook has come to the rescue. It’s open-sourced osquery can be used to scan for backdoors from a variety of sources, and has been updated to include Hacking Team vulnerabilities. Find out more at Facebook’s engineering pages.