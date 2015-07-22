Is this the beginning of the end for Apple's iPad?

Yesterday, when Apple released their Q3 report for 2015, it suggested that their iPad sales have continued to fall. This was the first quarter when the iPad’s revenue was lower than Mac sales. The past quarter reported that the revenue was lower than a couple hundred million dollars, but this quarter shows that the difference is nearly $1.5 billion.

This is quite a substantial drop in revenue, but still, the iPad in terms of units sold is still hight that Mac sales.

The meaning of this, is that Apple is currently making more revenue per Mac sold, compared to the revenue per iPad sold. Simple maths shows us that after selling 4.7 million units of Mac devices, the tech giant resulted in a revenue of $6 billion. While on the other hand, after selling 10.9 million units, they made $4.5 billion in revenue.

This begs the question – should Apple stop making the iPad?

Definitely not. This isn’t a great reason to stop making the iPad. Plus, the more revenue they have, the better they will be, and it goes without saying that they have to be diverse and corner the market as much as they can.

Furthermore, if you do some research, you will notice that Apple is still dominating the tablet market. Not even a single manufacturer is close to the sales they are making with the iPad.

So, to answer your question about whether the tablet, or the iPad is dying – it’s not. The iPad is still outselling the rest of the industry.