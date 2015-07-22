Microsoft reveals specifications required to run Windows 10 Mobile

Microsoft has revealed the minimum hardware requirements for all of its different Windows 10 platforms, including Windows 10 Mobile.

For the most part, none of the requirements are shocking. Microsoft is making sure all of the low-end options are compatible with Windows 10 Mobile, while pushing to the limit with 2K display, 4GB of RAM and octa-core processor support.

Interestingly, Microsoft only added Qualcomm and Intel processor requirements. With the low-end focus from Nokia and other Windows Phone 8.1 providers, we would expect Microsoft to at least acknowledge MediaTek and Nvidia processors.

Qualcomm is the only required provider on WiFi and SoC as well, giving it a lot of influence over the Windows 10 Mobile system. That doesn’t mean Microsoft will ban providers who do not abide with Qualcomm, but for companies looking to stick to the recommended set-up, it might hurt third-party providers.

Microsoft is maintaining a stranglehold over the button placement on Windows 10 Mobile, making sure the three buttons are in a familiar pattern. Unlike Android, where manufacturers can place whatever buttons they want, Windows 10 Mobile is a lot less free.

These requirements don’t mean a lot to anyone, considering the major thing Windows Phone 8.1 was missing was apps. It lacked the app store iOS and Android fielded, which in turn lead consumers to look at other options.

Microsoft has plans to launch its own mobile devices, both low and high-end, in the coming months. Other manufacturers have not commented on Windows 10 Mobile and whether they will be actively supporting the operating system.

Source: Microsoft