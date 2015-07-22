Chinese regulator shows off Android superstar OnePlus 2

OnePlus has been dropping hints on the OnePlus 2 for a few months now, but one part we haven’t seen is the design. Chinese wireless regulator TENAA fixed that, by showing all four sides of the OnePlus 2.

We are not sure if TENAA meant to upload the images or if there was an issue internally. Usually, phone manufacturers make sure regulators don’t publicise images of the phone before release, a request usually granted.

The OnePlus 2 looks similar to the OnePlus One, but features a rectangular home button similar to the Samsung Galaxy S6. The camera has also been moved further down on the back of the device, and looks to feature a two-tone flash.

The home button is undoubtedly for the fingerprint sensor OnePlus is adding to the device. The company has hyped up the sensor, claiming it is faster and more accurate than Apple’s Touch ID.

Other known features coming to the OnePlus 2 include the Snapdragon 810 and USB Type-C charging support. OnePlus has also confirmed the device will cost no more than $500 (£319) at launch, but customers will need to wait on an invite list.

OnePlus plans to launch the new device at an event on July 27th, with pre-orders potentially starting a few hours later. No word on when the invite system will be removed, or if OnePlus even intends to remove it this time. It took the OnePlus One a year to leave the invite system, now customers are able to buy it without waiting.