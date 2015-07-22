Pebble Time now available in stores following success on Kickstarter

People have been waiting for Pebble Time, the latest device in the Pebble line of smartwatches. The company once again utilised Kickstarter for this project, and did so with great results. Pebble Time shipped early to its backers, but now it hits stores for everyone to buy.

Unlike the previous Pebble, this one has a colour screen and looks much more vibrant -- keeping up with Android Wear. It also has more features for users to enjoy.

"From the pool to the picnic table, it’s a great watch that fits you perfectly. With an always-on colour screen, mic for voice replies, water resistance to 30 meters, up to a week-long battery life, and thousands of apps and watchfaces, Pebble Time will be with you for every awesome moment", the company says.

You can do all sorts of things, like screening calls, tracking workouts, playing games, or even track your day with a new feature called Timeline.

The watch comes in three different colours -- black, white and red. It retails for $199 and you can grab one from the company website or from Best Buy or Target.

The wristwear maker concludes "Pebble Time is ready for the world, and your wrist. Help spread the good news on Twitter,Facebook, Reddit, or wherever you like to post".