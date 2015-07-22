Sky Sports to boost Premier League coverage with new highlights package

As Sky Sports inked a deal to show "near-live" highlights of the Premier League online for three years starting in 2016, News UK titles the Sun and Times are also set to continue offering highlights as part of their digital packages through an arrangement with the sports channel.

The highlights package comes on top of the 126 live Premier League games Sky is able to show per season after paying more than £4.1 billion for a three-year deal earlier this year.

Meanwhile, its rival bidder BT secured 42 matches a year at a cost of £960 million, with competition between the two driving the value of broadcasting the Premier League to more than £10 million per game.

The exclusive distribution partnership "gives us the green light to continue bringing Premier League clips to our engaged customers for another three years," News UK chief executive Mike Darcey said.

"The way people watch sport is changing rapidly and this agreement ensures Sky Sports will continue to offer the best coverage across TV, mobile, online and social media," Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis said.

News UK has owned rights for online highlights since 2013, through a separate deal thought to be worth £20 million, while Sky last held rights for highlights in 2007 delivered via mobiles for three seasons, also in partnership with News UK, which was previously known as News International.

Image Credit: Flickr (CFC Unofficial Debs)