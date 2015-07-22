Sony wants a piece of the drone pie

Sony proves to be serious about entering the drone business as it unveils a winged machine with vertical take-off capability.

The device could be used in everything from agriculture to construction.

PC World reports that the electronics giant’s mobile arm will establish a company next month called Aerosense with Tokyo-based robotics firm ZMP. Starting next year, the team will create its own drones and offer drone services to other businesses.

The drones could be used to inspect a construction site or remote mountain areas.

“They could also be used to inspect farmland to check for damage after a storm hits,” a Sony spokeswoman said.

More details about the device itself should be available next month, at an Aerosense event. What we do know is that imagery gathered by the drones will be processed by cloud-based servers.

It is also known that the winged, vertical lift-off device is just one of many concepts Sony is considering.

The drone industry continues its steady growth despite the lack of government regulations and many issues plaguing it, including the question of safety and privacy.

Two days ago, guards at the Spanish royal family’s La Zarzuela palace have spotted multiple robotic aircrafts flying through their airspace at night, including the residences

As of now, there are no reports on who is responsible for these drones, and there has been no comment from the palace. Since it is not clear who is behind the drone flights, one obvious conclusion to draw would be that they are being operated by the paparazzi.