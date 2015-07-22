World's first cloud-based voice-over-LTE launched in Italy

World’s first cloud-based VoLTE commercial network (Voice-over-LTE) was launched in Italy, thanks to a joint effort by Huawei and Vodafone.

The Chinese company provided the VoLTE project with cloud-based IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) core applications and cloud-based EMS (Element Management System) together with MANO-VNFM (Management and Orchestration-Virtualized Network Function Management), and an automatic O&M platform.

Huawei has deployed the cloud-based IMS core network and completed E2E (End-to-End) integrations, it is said in the press release. The company has also implemented IMS core vertical integration as well as traditional horizontal service integration.

The technology was first announced last week, when the UK-based mobile operator announced plans to deploy voice-over-LTE technology in Italy and Spain.

In Spain, VoLTE is already available nationwide and free to Vodafone customers with compatible handsets. The service can be used on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, Sony Xperia Z3, Sony Xperia Z3 Compact, LG G3, LG G4 and Samsung Galaxy S5.

According to a report by RCRWireless, Vodafone Spain also said it will add more voice-over-LTE compatible devices to its portfolio in the coming months.

The service in Italy will be offered at no extra charge to customers with compatible handsets. At the end of March 2015, Vodafone Italy had a total of 2.8 million subscribers, with its LTE network covering 84 per cent of the country’s population.

The telco had launched its LTE service in November 2014. The service is offered through spectrum in both 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands.