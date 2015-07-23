Box picks up Twitter, Spotify and Airbnb as business customers

Cloud storage provider Box has been in Dropbox’s shadow for most of its existence, but with the IPO and growth of its business customer base, it is starting to show real promise.

Speaking in the second quarter financial report, Box CEO Aaron Levie said Twitter, Spotify, Airbnb and LinkedIn all use Box in some capacity. Most of the technology companies use Box as a platform to synchronise workspace, others to work offline at home.

Other technology companies like Cisco, eBay, AutoDesk and Symantec are using the cloud platform to create new fluid systems. Instead of static hard-drives and intranet applications, Box offers a complete package available anywhere.

"Organisations of all sizes are facing new competitive forces requiring them to move faster, build smarter products, make better decisions based on data and collaborate globally," said Levie. "This information-driven transformation requires organisations to contend with new ways of working that reshape their organisations and markets.”

Choosing Box as the cloud platform is interesting, considering IBM Verse, Microsoft SkyDrive and Amazon Web Services all offer cloud platforms for sharing information and working from home. It shows the power of Box’s consumer focused design, instead of creating a system specifically for enterprise customers.

Box still has challenges, like grabbing customers away from Dropbox and other cloud solutions. It also needs to show some short-term growth, instead of investing all its earnings into long term advertising and infrastructure.

Even so, Box is showing it can compete at the highest end with the new earnings report. Technology companies clearly feel more comfortable using Box than Dropbox, which is interesting considering Dropbox’s larger presence in Silicon Valley.