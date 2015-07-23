Daily deal: Seagate 1TB solid-state hard drive for £59.99

The Windows 10 launch is edging ever closer and Microsoft is doing its best to stir up excitement by releasing two more videos of the new operating system in action, this time featuring Cortana and Mirosoft Edge.

Today's daily deal features a Seagate 1TB solid-state hard drive, which can be yours for just £59.99, a saving of £13.29.

The Seagate solid-state hard drive sets a new standard for performance, price and capacity. Powerd by Adaptive Memory Technology, SSHDs deliver SSD-like performance combined with massive hard drive capacities all for a price you can easily afford.

Seagate's new line up of Hybrid Hard Drives now includes a thinner 7mm product for the newest generation of ultra thin and light laptop computers, using 8GB of on-board, integrated NAND Flash for optimum performance.

Third-generation SSHD technology from Seagate means boot-up times are now also faster than ever up; a Windows 8 system can boot in less than 10 seconds and for Windows 7 you can still see boot times as fast as 12 seconds.

To get this deal on a Seagate 1TB solid-state hard drive for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.