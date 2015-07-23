Daybreak Games CEO resigns after a year of online harassment from Lizard Squad

Daybreak Games CEO John Smedley has announced his resignation from the company, following over a year of personal attacks from the hacking collective Lizard Squad.

Even though the most high profile attacks were against Xbox Live and PlayStation Network, Daybreak Games received a fair few. Planetside 2, H1Z1 and other game servers were dropped for hours, the most recent attack happening just last week.

Smedley was also personally attacked, with Finnish 17-year old hacker Julius “zeekill” Kivimaki sending swat teams to his house, personally attacking family members and even forcing a plane to land due to a bomb threat.

“He was the guy that brought down my flight with a bomb threat.” said Smedley in a Reddit post. “I've heard the entire recording where he convinced an airline customer service agent there was a bomb on the plane. He also in conjunction with others has sent me pictures of my father's grave with nasty stuff on it. I've had my entire credit history put out on the internet including my SSN and my families info. We've had multiple social networks and other things hacked and had my family members called.”

It is a rather depressing turn of events, to see Smedley have to leave the company due to Lizard Squad. The group is being dismantled by law enforcement, but it seems several members remain hidden and capable of pulling off large DDoS attacks.

Daybreak will start looking for a replacement CEO to take over the day-to-day.

Smedley was one of the few executives ready to fight back against the hacking collective, unlike Sony and Xbox, which did not seem to be that bothered about millions in potential earnings and customer satisfaction lost over the holidays.