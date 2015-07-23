Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme expands fibre coverage in Fife

The rollout of superfast broadband is proceeding at pace in Scotland, with the announcement that a large amount of premises across Fife have now been hooked up to fibre.

Indeed, the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme has now connected an additional 25,000 homes and businesses in Fife. Towns including Cupar, Falkland, Glenrothes and St Andrews will benefit from the extended coverage.

A year ago, 69 per cent of all premises in Fife were fibred up, as it were – but as of now, total coverage has reached 82 per cent. Come the end of 2017, Fife will have 98 per cent coverage (although that also includes commercial fibre rollout in the area, as well as the funded programme).

Along with commercial fibre deployment, the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband scheme will ensure that 85 per cent of all premises in Scotland will have fibre by March 2016, with that rising to 95 per cent by March 2018.

Councillor Lesley Laird, Fife Deputy Leader and Executive Spokesperson for Economy and Planning, commented: “It’s fantastic to see such significant progress in Fife in the first year of this four year programme. Fibre broadband will bring many benefits to Fife’s residents as more services are being delivered online. Better broadband will also help to develop a strong digital and creative economy.

“We all realise that there is still a bit to go in delivering our broadband ambition – but meanwhile residents can check the availability of fibre broadband at Digital Scotland’s ‘Where and When’. This has the most up to date information on the roll out programme, as well as the chance to keep up to date when your area has gone live.”